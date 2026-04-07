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Made Here

Making History: Moving the Johnson Library

Season 23 Episode 1 | 7m 29s

After over 100 years, the Johnson Public Library has endured more and more flooding that was proving unsustainable. The Library Trustees, director, and town of Johnson got creative with their solution; moving the building across town to higher ground. From Art Bell, Director, Dreamlike Pictures and Jasmine Yuris, Library Director.

Aired: 04/06/26 | Expires: 12/31/26
Sponsored in part by the John M. Bissell Foundation, Inc. and the Vermont Arts Council| Learn about the Made Here Fund
Extras
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New 2025 season of Made Here from Vermont Public
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Delta Bell
Short animated film imagines the Vermont flood of 1927
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Vermont Businesses: Babes Bar in Bethel
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Explore how vertical integration has been essential for this Pawlet, Vermont dairy farm’s survival.
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Vermont Businesses: Willey's Store in Greensboro
Visit with Rob Hurst, the fifth generation proprietor of Willey’s Store in Greensboro.
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Fall 2024
This season highlights the people and places that make this place great unique stories.
Preview: S20 | 0:30
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Vermont Businesses: Elmore Mountain Bread
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
Special: 8:26
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