Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Made Here

La Frontière

Season 20 Episode 8 | 36m 49s

La Frontière is a poetic documentary portrait of Maine’s borderlands. Through interviews, vérité moments and scenic landscapes, the film explores the history and culture of the six-hundred and eleven mile-long border between Maine and Canada.

Aired: 10/16/24 | Expires: 10/17/25
Sponsored in part by the John M. Bissell Foundation, Inc. | Learn about the Made Here Fund
Extras
Watch 11:45
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Babes Bar in Bethel
Babes is at once a queer friendly space, a watering hole for locals,
Special: 11:45
Watch 7:20
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Woodlawn Farmstead in Pawlet
Explore how vertical integration has been essential for this Pawlet, Vermont dairy farm’s survival.
Special: 7:20
Watch 13:18
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Willey's Store in Greensboro
Visit with Rob Hurst, the fifth generation proprietor of Willey’s Store in Greensboro.
Special: 13:18
Watch 19:27
Made Here
Summit to Shore: Celebrating and Protecting the Waters of the Lake Champlain Basin
Communities are working to protect Lake Champlain waters, from summits to shorelines.
Episode: S20 E3 | 19:27
Watch 0:30
Made Here
Fall 2024
This season highlights the people and places that make this place great unique stories.
Preview: S20 | 0:30
Watch 8:26
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Elmore Mountain Bread
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
Special: 8:26
Watch 8:03
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Parro's Gun Shop
Visit with the founder and owner of Parro’s Gun Shop & Police Supplies, a firearm emporium.
Special: 8:03
Watch 9:21
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Jenna’s Promise is turning tragedy into hope in Johnson
Visiting a non-profit founded in memory of Jenna Tatro, a victim of the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Special: 9:21
Watch 11:27
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Nelson Farms in Irasburg
The Nelson family, multigenerational dairy farmers operating two dairy farms.
Special: 11:27
Watch 7:41
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Good Measure has community, food and beer brewing in Northfield
Tour a welcoming pub with a seasonal menu and small-batch brews located in downtown Northfield, VT.
Special: 7:41
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Fall 2024
  • Winter / Spring 2024
  • Fall 2023
  • Made Here Season 17
  • Made Here Season 16
  • Winter / Spring 2022
  • Fall 2021
  • Made Here Season 13
  • Fall 2020
  • Summer 2020
  • Winter / Spring 2020
  • Fall 2019
  • Summer 2019
  • Winter / Spring 2019
  • Fall 2018
  • Summer 2018
  • Winter / Spring 2018
  • Summer 2017
  • Winter / Spring 2017
  • Fall 2016 - premiere season
Watch 29:59
Made Here
Rough Blazing Star
A new experimental documentary film project from Vermont artist/filmmaker Christopher Wiersema
Episode: S20 E7 | 29:59
Watch 23:01
Made Here
7 Years in Vermont | How the changing seasons affect a Latin American Vermonter
A Nicaraguan's perspective on seven years living in Cabot and the changing seasons
Episode: S20 E6 | 23:01
Watch 26:52
Made Here
Fore & Aft
A profound mentor/mentee relationship within the oldest wooden boat shop in America.
Episode: S20 E5 | 26:52
Watch 56:57
Made Here
Green River Reservoir
The history and future of a pristine natural resource in Vermont.
Episode: S20 E4 | 56:57
Watch 39:50
Made Here
The Quarry Project
An evocative dance film set in Vermont, in one of the oldest granite quarries in the world.
Episode: S20 E2 | 39:50
Watch 19:27
Made Here
Summit to Shore: Celebrating and Protecting the Waters of the Lake Champlain Basin
Communities are working to protect Lake Champlain waters, from summits to shorelines.
Episode: S20 E3 | 19:27
Watch 25:50
Made Here
Pony Boys
In 1967 two young boys set off on an improbable journey from Massachusetts to Montreal with a pony.
Episode: S20 E1 | 25:50
Watch 1:00:53
Made Here
There From Here
Follow a group of bikepackers on a 640 mile ride through Vermont.
Episode: S19 E15 | 1:00:53
Watch 22:15
Made Here
A Hill Farmer's Story
The past intersects the present as a filmmaker explores early Vermont hill farmer diaries.
Episode: S19 E14 | 22:15
Watch 1:12:55
Made Here
We Are The Warriors
A small Maine town decides the fate of its Native American mascot.
Episode: S19 E13 | 1:12:55