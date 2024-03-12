Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Season 19 Episode 7 | 32m 23s

HIDE takes us inside the daily lives of migrant workers from Latin America who sustain Vermont's iconic dairy farms as they organize to win access to driver's licenses and human rights in an effort to overcome isolation and discrimination.

Aired: 03/13/24 | Expires: 09/14/24
Sponsored in part by the John M. Bissell Foundation, Inc.
Watch 29:03
Made Here
Freedom And Unity Young Filmmakers Contest
A selection of Freedom & Unity Young Filmmakers Contest award winning films.
Episode: S19 E6 | 29:03
Watch 1:33:36
Made Here
Strafford: Portrait of a Town
A New England town reflects upon its past in the lead up to its bicentennial.
Episode: S19 E5 | 1:33:36
Watch 49:43
Made Here
Woodswomen
A foray into the singular world of forest encampments in rural Quebec.
Episode: S19 E4 | 49:43
Watch 1:44:32
Made Here
305 Bellechasse
Artists who have established their studio in this ancient pasta factory in Montréal.
Episode: S19 E3 | 1:44:32
Watch 1:31:43
Made Here
Be Our Guest
A New Hampshire family with four children houses strangers recovering from addiction.
Episode: S19 E2 | 1:31:43
Watch 1:09:47
Made Here
Roland & Mary; A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom
The lovingly contentious relationship behind a legendary Vermont towing company.
Episode: S19 E1 | 1:09:47
Watch 29:34
Made Here
Trick or Trees
Every year, Quebecer Marc-Antoine goes to New York City to sell Christmas trees.
Episode: S18 E12 | 29:34
Watch 1:42:12
Made Here
Gabor
A quirky, feel-good portrait of Québec photographer Gabor Szilasi
Episode: S18 E11 | 1:42:12
Watch 28:29
Made Here
Talent
The story of Talent Skatepark's history, closing, and resurrection as a non-profit.
Episode: S18 E10 | 28:29
Watch 18:07
Made Here
Stitch Breathe Speak: The George Floyd Quilts
In New Hampshire, George Floyd's last words are stitched into quilts, a call to remember.
Episode: S18 E9 | 18:07