Made Here

Defending The Dark - Preserving the night sky in Maine

Season 20 Episode 9 | 28m 53s

Defending the Dark focuses on the importance of preserving dark sky areas while emphasizing the unique dark sky environment in northern Maine. Dark sky conservation benefits wildlife and their habitats, reduces health and safety risks to humans, saves energy and reduces costs. Light pollution has devastating effects on migrating birds, native plants, and pollinators.

Aired: 10/23/24 | Expires: 10/24/27
Watch 11:45
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Babes Bar in Bethel
Babes is at once a queer friendly space, a watering hole for locals,
Special: 11:45
Watch 7:20
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Woodlawn Farmstead in Pawlet
Explore how vertical integration has been essential for this Pawlet, Vermont dairy farm’s survival.
Special: 7:20
Watch 13:18
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Willey's Store in Greensboro
Visit with Rob Hurst, the fifth generation proprietor of Willey’s Store in Greensboro.
Special: 13:18
Watch 19:27
Made Here
Summit to Shore: Celebrating and Protecting the Waters of the Lake Champlain Basin
Communities are working to protect Lake Champlain waters, from summits to shorelines.
Episode: S20 E3 | 19:27
Watch 0:30
Made Here
Fall 2024
This season highlights the people and places that make this place great unique stories.
Preview: S20 | 0:30
Watch 8:26
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Elmore Mountain Bread
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
Special: 8:26
Watch 8:03
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Parro's Gun Shop
Visit with the founder and owner of Parro’s Gun Shop & Police Supplies, a firearm emporium.
Special: 8:03
Watch 9:21
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Jenna’s Promise is turning tragedy into hope in Johnson
Visiting a non-profit founded in memory of Jenna Tatro, a victim of the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Special: 9:21
Watch 11:27
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Nelson Farms in Irasburg
The Nelson family, multigenerational dairy farmers operating two dairy farms.
Special: 11:27
Watch 7:41
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Good Measure has community, food and beer brewing in Northfield
Tour a welcoming pub with a seasonal menu and small-batch brews located in downtown Northfield, VT.
Special: 7:41
Latest Episodes
Watch 30:38
Made Here
Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That Never Got Made
An unfinished early film about a man eating turtle in New England.
Episode: S20 E10 | 30:38
Watch 36:49
Made Here
La Frontière
La Frontière is a poetic documentary portrait of Maine’s border with Canada
Episode: S20 E8 | 36:49
Watch 29:59
Made Here
Rough Blazing Star
A new experimental documentary film project from Vermont artist/filmmaker Christopher Wiersema
Episode: S20 E7 | 29:59
Watch 23:01
Made Here
7 Years in Vermont | How the changing seasons affect a Latin American Vermonter
A Nicaraguan's perspective on seven years living in Cabot and the changing seasons
Episode: S20 E6 | 23:01
Watch 26:52
Made Here
Fore & Aft
A profound mentor/mentee relationship within the oldest wooden boat shop in America.
Episode: S20 E5 | 26:52
Watch 56:57
Made Here
Green River Reservoir
The history and future of a pristine natural resource in Vermont.
Episode: S20 E4 | 56:57
Watch 39:50
Made Here
The Quarry Project
An evocative dance film set in Vermont, in one of the oldest granite quarries in the world.
Episode: S20 E2 | 39:50
Watch 25:50
Made Here
Pony Boys
In 1967 two young boys set off on an improbable journey from Massachusetts to Montreal with a pony.
Episode: S20 E1 | 25:50
Watch 1:00:53
Made Here
There From Here
Follow a group of bikepackers on a 640 mile ride through Vermont.
Episode: S19 E15 | 1:00:53