Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age

Explore how vertical integration has been essential for this Pawlet, Vermont dairy farm’s survival.
Visit with Rob Hurst, the fifth generation proprietor of Willey’s Store in Greensboro.
Communities are working to protect Lake Champlain waters, from summits to shorelines.
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
Visit with the founder and owner of Parro’s Gun Shop & Police Supplies, a firearm emporium.
Visiting a non-profit founded in memory of Jenna Tatro, a victim of the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The Nelson family, multigenerational dairy farmers operating two dairy farms.
Tour a welcoming pub with a seasonal menu and small-batch brews located in downtown Northfield, VT.
An interview one of the women whose lives have been particularly affected by online violence.
An unfinished early film about a man eating turtle in New England.
How saving the dark sky can reduce the harmful effects of light pollution.
La Frontière is a poetic documentary portrait of Maine’s border with Canada
A new experimental documentary film project from Vermont artist/filmmaker Christopher Wiersema
A Nicaraguan's perspective on seven years living in Cabot and the changing seasons
A profound mentor/mentee relationship within the oldest wooden boat shop in America.
The history and future of a pristine natural resource in Vermont.
An evocative dance film set in Vermont, in one of the oldest granite quarries in the world.
