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Vermont Edition

Betzy Bancroft wants to teach you to make medicine from herbs

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published May 14, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
In her new book, Betzy Bancroft shares instructions for making and administering plant medicine.
Lindsey Flicker Photography
/
Chelsea Green Publishing
In her new book, Betzy Bancroft shares instructions for making and administering plant medicine.

"Plants are truly my friends," writes Betzy Bancroft. The Vermont herbalist has been teaching herbal medicine-making for more three decades, and she continues to spread those lessons through her new book, "Herbal Pharmacy: The Science and Magic of Preparing and Administering Plant Medicine."

Bancroft is a co-founder of the Vermont Center for Integrative Herbalism and teaches at Sage Mountain Botanical Sanctuary in Orange, Vt.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Arts & CultureHerbsGardeningAuthorBooksVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro