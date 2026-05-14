Betzy Bancroft wants to teach you to make medicine from herbs

"Plants are truly my friends," writes Betzy Bancroft. The Vermont herbalist has been teaching herbal medicine-making for more three decades, and she continues to spread those lessons through her new book, "Herbal Pharmacy: The Science and Magic of Preparing and Administering Plant Medicine."

Bancroft is a co-founder of the Vermont Center for Integrative Herbalism and teaches at Sage Mountain Botanical Sanctuary in Orange, Vt.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

