Want to build a raised bed? Seek out these materials for the best results

If you're growing vegetables and annual or perennial flowers this year, and your native garden soil isn't the greatest (read: sandy, rocky or too much clay), consider growing them in raised beds.

These garden structures provide lots of advantages: You can bring in better soil, you'll have fewer weeds, they require less work and watering, the soil warms up faster in spring, and plants and flowers will grow better.

The overall construction can be whatever size and shape fits your needs. If you use a wheelchair or need to sit to work in your garden bed, consider constructing one that is raised up on posts or even place the bed on a sturdy table.

If the raised bed will sit on the ground, though, aim to build the sides of the frame at least 10 to 12 inches high. You can build frames higher, of course, but go for nearly a foot at minimum. And ensure they're not wider than 3 to 4 feet. At that size, you can reach everything and avoid having to step into the bed and onto the soil.

But what do you construct the raised bed from? Knowing what kinds of materials work best is key.

Wood for raised beds

Wood is probably the most common material used for building raised beds, but there are some considerations about the types of wood you choose.

Cedar wood is a good choice for raised bed frames because of how rot-resistant it is, but it can be cost-prohibitive.

A similar, less-expensive option to look for: 2-inch diameter rough-cut hemlock or spruce from a local lumberyard. These will last nearly a decade and you can replace boards here and there in the last few years of their life instead of rebuilding the entire frame.

More: Making The Bed(s): Getting Your Garden Going

For years, pressure-treated lumber was the go-to material to quickly and affordably construct a raised garden bed. Also known as "CCA woods" — or chromated copper arsenate woods — concern over chemicals, like arsenic, in the wood and its ability to leach into the garden soil saw many home gardeners moving away from these choices.

Over the years, pressure-treated lumber has changed. Now, most pressure-treated lumbers are copper-based. Of course, copper can leach out of the wood and into the soil, as well, adding some toxicity in the first couple inches of the soil.

This type of treated wood is reportedly safer than the old CCA woods, and you can use it. Though, if you have concerns about soil biology and soil nutrients, you can avoid it and try an alternative.

Composite wood and plastics

Some composite woods that are made from recycled wood products also work well. And plastic materials will last longer than regular woods.

These materials can be more expensive on the front end, and there is a concern about microplastics, because though they have a long life, they will eventually break down, leaving behind plastics in the soil.

Metals

Galvanized or corrugated metals work really well, and they also aid in heating up the soil. This could be key if you're having trouble growing things like sweet potatoes, melons and squashes. The metal frame will heat up the soil, which these plants love.

Take care, though, because if you're growing cool season plants, the soil in a galvanized or corrugated metal bed could heat too much, and those plants will not be living their best life.

Masonry materials

Readily available and relatively affordable materials like bricks, stones and cinder blocks can also make great raised beds for growing veggies and flowers.

These all work well for growing purposes, the only drawback is that masonry materials tend to be heavier, and your structure will be fairly permanent, so make sure you like where you're building it.

Can castor oil deter groundhogs?

Q: You mentioned spraying horticultural grade castor oil to repel mice and voles. Will this also work against groundhogs? - John, in Brattleboro





A: Unfortunately, woodchucks or groundhogs won't be repelled by castor oil. A good fence is the best defense, and it should be constructed in a specific way.

Dig down into the soil around your garden about a foot, and then place fencing at a 90-degree angle away from the garden, so the fence structure ends up looking like an "L" or an apron. Add soil or mulch on top of that fencing.

When the woodchuck arrives to snack in your garden and hits the fence, its natural instinct is to dig down and underneath the fencing. It'll dig and hit the fencing apron, get discouraged and (hopefully!) move on.

More: Don't let your garden become a woodchuck salad bar! Several fencing solutions to deter wildlife

Will castor oil harm frogs and toads?

Q: Will castor oil harm toads and frogs in my garden? - Jeanne, via email

A: Most horticultural grade castor oil is diluted somewhat, but other added ingredients, like soaps or scents, can harm frogs and toads. They are very sensitive to any chemicals in the environment, so it's best to avoid using castor oil in garden areas where frogs and toads live.

What's the best kind of fig tree to grow in our region?

Q: I have an expansive deck that is 100% south-facing. It also benefits from significant reflection off the house/windows onto the deck for even more heat. One dream is to have a large, fast-growing fig tree that can help provide some shade on the porch (and give us figs, obviously)! My idea was to build a large container for it that I could remove from the porch in the fall and put into the cold basement with my tractor. My question is: Am I better getting a warmer-climate or colder-climate variety? - Casey, in Thetford

A: Certain fig varieties are more adapted to the cold, like Hardy Chicago. This one can last through the winter, especially in the ground of an unheated greenhouse in slightly warmer Vermont counties. If you grow it in-ground in a greenhouse, try wrapping it up with blankets in the fall.

Other fig varieties that do well here are Brown Turkey, Celeste and a dwarf type called Petite Negri. This type is little easier to manage because it doesn't grow as large.

More: Fancy up your fruit-growing this summer and plant fig trees in containers

Protect them in the winter, then bring them fully back outdoors at this time of year in another protected spot. When it's warm enough, place it in a sunny location and get ready to enjoy some figs!