Charlie NardozziHost, All Things Gardening
Charlie Nardozzi is a nationally recognized garden writer, radio and TV show host, consultant, and speaker. Charlie is the host of All Things Gardening on Sunday mornings at 9:35 during Weekend Edition on Vermont Public. Charlie is a guest on Vermont Public's Vermont Edition during the growing season. He also offers garden tips on local television and is a frequent guest on national programs.
- Be part of the fun and send your gardening questions here, for Charlie to answer on the air. Please include WHERE you are, as that will help Charlie answer your question.
- Find lots of great gardening tips and information for all seasons, here.
- For more gardening information, check out Charlie's website, Gardening with Charlie Nardozzi.
-
Your garden may be put to bed for winter but you can tackle a few tasks and get a jumpstart on next year.
-
Temperatures have been on the warm side right into November in our region. Learn how to protect plants, bulbs and trees that may have begun to sprout in the warm weather.
-
A vacuum can safely remove ladybugs from inside your house. Ladybugs can crawl through tiny spaces and use your home as their winter hibernation location.
-
You may need to fight off every urge to rake right now. Instead, try taking a deep breath and embracing numerous ways those fallen leaves can benefit your lawn, flowers, compost pile and more.
-
-
In order to enjoy spring blooms like crocus, daffodils and hyacinth, you should plant those bulbs now. And if your lawn, border or gardens are short on space, try a layering technique that'll bring whimsy and surprise to your garden!
-
By planting now, your new trees and shrubs will have about six to eight weeks to get comfortable in the soil before overwintering.
-
You can slice and enjoy uncooked like water chestnut or bake, mash or boil it and enjoy like a potato. The Jerusalem artichoke is neither an artichoke nor from the Middle East but grows prolifically in our region and produces lovely yellow flowers.
-
In early fall, you might see bright spots of colorful lobelia or boltonia in wetter areas on stream banks and near ponds. You can grow cultivated versions of these fall wildflowers in your garden, too.
-
Not ready to let go of growing fresh salad greens even though the summer season is waning? Fret not and grab the nearest garden container or cozy up to a cold frame.