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Vermont Edition
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Vermont Edition

From final frost to forsythia, it's Vermont Edition's spring gardening show

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 6, 2026 at 3:49 PM EDT
A garden book cover next to a portrait of a man in a straw hat holding a basket of vegetables and flowers.
Quarto
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Charlie Nardozzi's new book teaches planting techniques that produce a continuous flow of vegetables throughout the growing season.

It's Vermont Edition’s annual spring gardening show and our guest is Charlie Nardozzi. He's a gardening consultant, speaker, and the host of the weekly Vermont Public segment All Things Gardening, which you can catch on Sunday mornings. His latest book is called The Continuous Vegetable Garden, all about how to create a low effort, perpetually productive food garden.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Vermont EditionGardeningCharlie NardozziVegetables
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion