From final frost to forsythia, it's Vermont Edition's spring gardening show

It's Vermont Edition’s annual spring gardening show and our guest is Charlie Nardozzi. He's a gardening consultant, speaker, and the host of the weekly Vermont Public segment All Things Gardening, which you can catch on Sunday mornings. His latest book is called The Continuous Vegetable Garden, all about how to create a low effort, perpetually productive food garden.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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