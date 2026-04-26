Basil-planting tips: repel pests, attract pollinators and reap a great harvest

A bit spicy, a little minty and slightly sweet, basil is one of those quintessential summertime herbs. And with the right soil and plant variety, you can easily grow plenty of basil to use in your cooking and baking this season. Aside from adding to soups, sauces and pesto, basil can go beyond the kitchen, too, for cocktails and medicinal purposes.

It's key to know where to plant it and the sorts of conditions basil thrives in for a bounty of fresh herbs, and you even use it to ward off certain insects while attracting beneficial pollinators.

And though it's still too early to plant basil outdoors, you can choose different varieties now and learn some new planting practices. And if you just can't wait, you can always start some basil seeds indoors!

Basil varieties, from classic to new

The Italian Genovese type of basil is probably the most well-known, and the kind that's primarily used to make pesto. This season, you could try a new version of Genovese basil: the All-American Selections-winning version called "Treviso." This variety will grow well and has good resistance to powdery mildew, which can plague some types of basil plants.

Or if you love to lean in to basil's anise or licorice flavor, try Thai varieties, like Siam Queen, and branch out with a savory-flavored cinnamon basil that can also be used for baking or in cocktails.

Lemon and lime basils add a refreshing citrus flavor that lends itself to cocktails too, but can also be used in pesto.

Holy or Tulsi basil can be used in cooking and you can take advantage of its medicinal properties that have been used for centuries, as well.

Growing basil that thrives

If you're starting your basil indoors, start them in a four- or six-inch pot and add 10 to 15 seeds and let them grow together.

Once the basil plants are big enough, divide them out then pop them in the garden about a month from now, closer to Memorial Day or even into early June if you're in a cooler, mountainous area.

Basil likes well-drained and warm soil and enjoys having plenty of space to grow. When the plants begin to take off in your garden or raised bed, begin pinching the tops of the plants while they are still relatively small. This helps the plants branch out and produce more and larger leaves.

Later in the season when you harvest basil, take the whole stem and not just individual leaves. This stimulates more stem growth, and larger stems promote bigger leaf-growth and longer growth into the season.

You can also plant basil in places where they do more than just produce delicious herbs. By planting basil around tomato plants in your garden, you can help ward off tomato hornworms, which can do a lot of damage to tomato plants.

Because basil is in the mint family, they also make perfect plants to attract beneficial pollinators. To bring the bees to the yard, plant extra basil in your garden and raised beds and let some of the plants go to flower to attract pollinators.

Turn over soil or just plant starters in the weeds?

Q: I am hoping for clarification on no-dig gardening. I have raised beds that seem to grow some lichen, moss, and a few low weeds in the off season. Should I be removing and/or turning over the soil when I amend it in the spring or just plant my starters without weeding and turning over the soil? The garden is in full-ish sun. - Sascha in Wiliston.

courtesy A listener wants to adhere to "no-dig" gardening practices but is wondering if lichen, moss and small weeds should be removed before planting.

A: Lichen and moss might be growing in your no-dig bed because the soil itself is still too wet, despite it being in full sun.

The soil could also be heavy and compacted, so try scraping off the top layer of soil in the bed and remove the moss and lichens, as well as the low-growing weeds. After, start building the no-dig bed back up again with organic materials.

Add things like untreated grass clippings, chopped-up leaves, hay or straw.

Also, after you scrape off the moss and lichen layer, try opening up the soil with an iron fork gardening tool. Do this by sticking the tool into the soil, and rocking it back and forth. That will help open up the soil and create drainage holes. After, add organic matter back in.

Still unsure about hydrangea pruning

A: I am hoping Charlie can help this flatlander. I have read the article that appeared on your site (about pruning hydrangea), which was quite helpful. However, as I mentioned, I am a flatlander (although I consider myself a Vermonter) as I've been here for about 1-1/2 years. I have hydrangeas at my house although I have no idea what kind they are so I'm not sure when to prune. - Stephanie, via email

courtesy A listener wants to properly prune hydrangea and isn't certain which type are growing outside their home.

A: The photo shows that you have Hydrangea arborescence, and it looks like they might be either the InvinciBelle Spirit or InvinciBall varieties. In fall and winter, those keep the previous season's dried flowers still on them, and they bloom on new wood.

And the time to prune those is now! Prune them down to the ground or at the very least, down to about a foot or two tall. The stems will stay sturdy and be able to hold up new flowers once it blooms later in the season.