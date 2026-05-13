Novelist Tim Weed, photographer Nathan Larson, and filmmaker Robbie Leppzer

Vermont has no shortage of artists creating new works.

Author Tim Weed of Putney has a new novel set in Vermont called The Gatepost that blends modern science and ancient cosmology. Photographer Nathan Larson of Windsor packed up his entire life into a van and hit the road. A new book of poetry and photographs captures his adventures. And filmmaker Robbie Leppzer's latest work is a documentary about the founder of Bread and Puppet Theater.

Broadcast live on Wednesday May 13, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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