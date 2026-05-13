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Vermont Edition

Novelist Tim Weed, photographer Nathan Larson, and filmmaker Robbie Leppzer

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published May 13, 2026 at 12:15 PM EDT

Vermont has no shortage of artists creating new works.

Author Tim Weed of Putney has a new novel set in Vermont called The Gatepost that blends modern science and ancient cosmology. Photographer Nathan Larson of Windsor packed up his entire life into a van and hit the road. A new book of poetry and photographs captures his adventures. And filmmaker Robbie Leppzer's latest work is a documentary about the founder of Bread and Puppet Theater.

Broadcast live on Wednesday May 13, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition PoetryDrugsNovelBakingArts & Culture
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens