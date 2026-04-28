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Vermont Edition
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Vermont Edition

New Netflix documentary captures Noah Kahan's vulnerability

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon EhrensAndrea Laurion
Published April 28, 2026 at 2:04 PM EDT
Kahan in his childhood bedroom in the Upper Valley.
Courtesy of Netflix
Kahan in his childhood bedroom in the Upper Valley.

Strafford’s Noah Kahan is arguably the most famous musician to come out of Vermont in recent years. A new Netflix documentary, "Noah Kahan: Out of Body," follows the Upper Valley singer-songwriter as he grapples with fame, his mental health and complex family dynamics.

Following the meteoric success of "Stick Season" in 2022, Kahan spent the next few years touring, playing increasingly larger venues. This culminated in stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City and Fenway Park in Boston.

The "Out of Body" filmmakers joined him for those concerts, but also for many quieter moments at home in Nashville and Strafford. The cameras capture Kahan struggling with body dysmorphia and disordered eating, and trying to write new songs that could survive in the shadow of "Stick Season."

The documentary premiered at SXSW last month, where it won an audience award. Its director, Nick Sweeney, made repeated trips to Strafford and the surrounding area during filming in order to better understand his subject.

"I'm from all the way on the other side of the world in Australia," Sweeney said. "It was definitely a baptism of fire — or a baptism of ice."

He was able to gain the trust of Kahan's family with the help of two co-producers who were Kahan's high school classmates and soccer teammates. Henry Allison grew up in Hartland, Vermont, and Asher Brown grew up in Lyme, New Hampshire. Brown attended Middlebury College, as did camera operator Matteo Moretti.

"We did have this local feel to the team," Sweeney said. "They really made sure that what we were capturing was authentic. And also they knew all the secret spots to go to, like the really beautiful stuff that's off the beaten track."

In a scene from "Noah Kahan: Out of Body," Kahan's mother Lauri Berkenkamp launches her son into a pond.
Courtesy of Netflix
In a scene from "Noah Kahan: Out of Body," Kahan's mother Lauri Berkenkamp launches her son into a pond.

The documentary includes interviews with Strafford locals like 102-year-old Hazel Linton Lewis, who has since passed away, and Mel Coburn of Coburns' General Store.

Coburns' sells Noah Kahan merch, but that doesn't mean they're superfans. One of Sweeney's favorite moments from filming came during an interview with Coburn. "I was like, 'Mel, do you listen to a lot of Noah's music?' And he was like, 'No, I don't.' And I was like, 'Wow, what an amazing thing to say. It felt very Vermont. I think people in Vermont are very honest."

Kahan released his fourth studio album, "The Great Divide," last week. Sweeney swears that the fortuitous timing was just that — fortuitous — and not a marketing strategy. When his crew wrapped filming in early 2025, they didn't think a new album was coming anytime soon.

"We thought that the album would be, like, 2027 maybe, because he was so burnt out and exhausted after this huge tour, and there was no rush to follow it up," Sweeney said.

The film shows a frustrated Kahan trying to record just one new song.

That song, "The Great Divide," would go on to become the first single off the new album and snag the number six spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

This episode of Vermont Edition also included an interview with the filmmaker JLee MacKenzie about his new motion capture animated film, "Definitely Gangster," which premiered this weekend at the Made Here Film Festival. Plus, Vermont Edition's Jon Ehrens sits down with Seven Days music editor Chris Farnsworth for their monthly music chat.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Vermont EditionMusicArts & CultureUpper Valley
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion