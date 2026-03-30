Monthly music picks: Noah Kahan and King Tuff

Seven Days music editor Chris Farnsworth chats with Vermont Edition managing producer Jon Ehrens about notable new releases out of Vermont. They discuss Upper Valley superstar Noah Kahan and the concept of "selling out, and if Brattleboro's King Tuff's return to Vermont is reflected in his new single, "Invisible Ink."

Broadcast live on Monday, March 30, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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