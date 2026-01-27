Monthly music picks: Flywlkr and REDadmiral

Seven Days' music editor Chris Farnsworth chats with Vermont Edition managing producer Jon Ehrens about some notable new releases from Vermont. They discuss the Vermont rapper Flywlkr's viral tracks about fishing, and how REDadmiral's song "Police State" fits into the lineage of protest music in the state.

Check out Chris Farnsworth's story about Phish's (potentially) anti-ICE performance here.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

