Vermont Edition

Saying goodbye to Nectar's music venue

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published August 14, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT

The neon street sign. The Phish memorabilia. The gravy fries. The iconic stage. For those who loved Nectar’s restaurant, bar, and music venue in Burlington, these were the hallmarks of a good time for nearly 50 years.

We relive Nectar’s storied history with Seven Days music editor Chris Farnsworth and discuss what the closure of one Burlington music club portends for the local music scene in our region. Lee Anderson, owner of the venue Radio Bean, explains how important it is to have a network of places to play for up-and-coming musicians.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
