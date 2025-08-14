Saying goodbye to Nectar's music venue

The neon street sign. The Phish memorabilia. The gravy fries. The iconic stage. For those who loved Nectar’s restaurant, bar, and music venue in Burlington, these were the hallmarks of a good time for nearly 50 years.

We relive Nectar’s storied history with Seven Days music editor Chris Farnsworth and discuss what the closure of one Burlington music club portends for the local music scene in our region. Lee Anderson, owner of the venue Radio Bean, explains how important it is to have a network of places to play for up-and-coming musicians.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

