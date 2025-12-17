Monthly music picks: Robber Robber and High Summer

Seven Days' music editor Chris Farnsworth chats with Vermont Edition managing producer Jon Ehrens about some notable new releases from Vermont. They discuss the new single "Talkback" by Burlington's Robber Robber, and the debut album by the Queen City's soul supergroup High Summer.

Check out Farnsworth's stories on Robber Robber, and High Summer in Seven Days.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

