A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Monthly music picks: Robber Robber and High Summer

By Jon Ehrens
Published December 17, 2025 at 12:20 PM EST

Seven Days' music editor Chris Farnsworth chats with Vermont Edition managing producer Jon Ehrens about some notable new releases from Vermont. They discuss the new single "Talkback" by Burlington's Robber Robber, and the debut album by the Queen City's soul supergroup High Summer.

Check out Farnsworth's stories on Robber Robber, and High Summer in Seven Days.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition MusicBurlington
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
