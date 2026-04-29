The uncertain future of Circus Smirkus

Circus Smirkus has been training young performers for nearly four decades. The future of the touring youth circus is unclear after financial challenges and an aerial accident last summer. They then cancelled its signature Big Top Tour this summer as they figure out next steps.

Reporter Mary Ann Lickteig of Seven Days wrote a recent cover story on the history of the organization and where Circus Smirkus might go from here.

We also heard from Laura Lawson Tucker, co-founder and creative director of Theatre Adventure, a nonprofit arts organization in Brattleboro with a mission to help actors with disabilities claim the stage. Lawson and fellow co-founder Darlene Jenson created a guidebook so that others can follow a blueprint to build a theater that's accessible and inclusive.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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