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Vermont Edition

The uncertain future of Circus Smirkus

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT
Circus Smirkus
/
Courtesy
Performers from the 2025 Big Top Tour are shown inside the Circus Smirkus tent. The group has held summer tours for 38 years, but will not perform in 2026.

Circus Smirkus has been training young performers for nearly four decades. The future of the touring youth circus is unclear after financial challenges and an aerial accident last summer. They then cancelled its signature Big Top Tour this summer as they figure out next steps.

Reporter Mary Ann Lickteig of Seven Days wrote a recent cover story on the history of the organization and where Circus Smirkus might go from here.

We also heard from Laura Lawson Tucker, co-founder and creative director of Theatre Adventure, a nonprofit arts organization in Brattleboro with a mission to help actors with disabilities claim the stage. Lawson and fellow co-founder Darlene Jenson created a guidebook so that others can follow a blueprint to build a theater that's accessible and inclusive.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Vermont EditionArt & CultureBrattleboroTheater
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion