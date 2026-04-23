Town by Town: Royalton

Every month, Vermont Edition hones in on a different town or city for a series called Town by Town. Our goal is visit all 252 towns in Vermont.

For the latest installment, we head to Royalton, which includes the unincorporated villages of North and South Royalton. It’s known for being the home to the state’s only law school, its bucolic location along the White River, and much more.

Today's show was broadcast from First Branch Coffee in South Royalton with a live audience.

Our guests this hour include: Ryan Britch, Royalton town administrator; Neil Goodwin, author of We Go As Captives: The Royalton Raid and the Shadow War on the Revolutionary Frontier; Dale Post, music director of the Royalton Town Band and longtime band member Phyllis Kadlub; Elena Greenlee, executive director of Building a Local Economy (BALE); and Lauren Adamoli, owner of First Branch Coffee.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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