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Vermont Edition

Town by Town: Rockingham

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published March 25, 2026 at 2:29 PM EDT
The Vermont Country Store in Rockingham is pictured on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Rockingham is home to a bustling downtown, old mill buildings converted into artist studios, a historic meeting house and the Vermont Country Store (pictured).

For the latest in our Town by Town series, we head to Rockingham, in Windham County. Rockingham sits along the Connecticut River and includes the villages of Saxtons River and Bellows Falls.

Each month, Vermont Edition visits or learns about a different Vermont town or city, with the goal of hitting all 252 of them. At the end of the hour, a guest helps us select our next location by spinning a big wheel.

Our guests are: the painter Charlie Hunter, twin brothers and small-scale developers John and Jeff Dunbar, Central Elementary School principal Kate Kane and Vermont Country Store proprietor Lyman Orton.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsWindhamRockinghamArts & CultureVermont EditionTowns
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens