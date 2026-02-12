Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Circus Smirkus cancels 2026 summer tour

Vermont Public | By Howard Weiss-Tisman
Published February 12, 2026 at 2:51 PM EST
Circus Smirkus
/
Courtesy
Performers from the 2025 Big Top Tour are shown inside the Circus Smirkus tent. The group has held summer tours for 38 years, but will not perform in 2026.

Vermont’s most famous traveling circus will not be holding its summer tour this year.

The Circus Smirkus board of directors announced recently that it was cancelling the 2026 Big Top Tour, saying that running the traditional summer program would have “put the integrity of the program — and the organization itself — at risk.”

“Throughout the fall and early winter, we explored multiple models for putting the Big Top Tour on the road in 2026, including reduced and alternative formats,” Circus Smirkus executive and artistic director Rachel Schiffer wrote on the organization’s website. “Ultimately, none could be implemented responsibly without placing undue strain on staff capacity, timelines, or financial sustainability.”

Schiffer did not immediately respond to an interview request.

Circus Smirkus, which has its year-round offices in Greensboro, has been holding summer tours around New England for 38 years.

The organization trains a group of 12- to 18-year-olds from around the country, setting up a tent in more than a dozen towns in the summer for its annual circus shows.

Last summer, an 18-year-old performer was injured during a performance in Wrentham, Massachusetts, leading Cirkus Smirkus to cancel several performances.

The organization later in the fall announced that it was facing possible bankruptcy without additional support, and it sent out a fundraising appeal.

In her letter announcing this summer’s cancelled tour, Schiffer said that while supporters helped them weather the fiscal crisis, the board decided not to hold a tour this summer to reassess the future.

Schiffer said the group considered a number of alternatives for their traditional summer-long tour, including reduced formats.

But she said all of the options would have put undue strain on the staff and further threaten the organization’s financial stability.

Circus Smirkus will run its summer and school residency programs, and Schiffer said they expect to run some kind of summer tour in 2027.

“We know how much the tour means to so many people — performers, families, alumni, staff, audiences, and supporters alike,” Schiffer wrote. “While this pause is difficult, we believe it is an important investment in the generations of young people who will carry Circus Smirkus forward.”
Tags
Local News Local NewsArts & Culture
Howard Weiss-Tisman
Howard Weiss-Tisman is Vermont Public’s southern Vermont reporter, but sometimes the story takes him to other parts of the state. Email Howard.
See stories by Howard Weiss-Tisman

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories