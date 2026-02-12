Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont health officials confirm a measles case in Washington County

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort
Published February 12, 2026 at 1:52 PM EST
FILE - A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.
Mary Conlon
/
AP
Vermont's health commissioner is recommending people get vaccinated in the wake of a confirmed measles case in Washington County. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing infection.

The Vermont Health Department has confirmed a case of measles in an adult in Washington County who became ill after traveling internationally. This is the state’s first confirmed measles case this year.

State health officials say they are still investigating the case, but that they do not believe the general public is currently at risk. Vermont Health Commissioner Rick Hildebrant said Thursday officials had a list of everyone the patient was in contact with during their infectious window, which has since concluded.

The news is not surprising: Officials detected the virus through the state’s wastewater monitoring program last week, and had asked health care providers to be on the lookout for people with symptoms.

Measles symptoms usually begin a week or two after infection, and start with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red and watery eyes. A rash usually develops three to five days after the first symptoms appear.

As vaccination rates wane, measles has made a comeback in the United States, and Vermont has periodically seen isolated cases. So far, however, these cases have not turned into larger outbreaks. Health officials in Vermont confirmed just two measles cases in 2025 as well as 2024.

But these isolated cases are happening more often: In the decade prior, Vermont had seen just one case in 2011 and one in 2018.

“Literally, it's the beginning of February, and we've got a case already in 2026,” Hildebrant said. “I think that just speaks to the fact that there is an increased amount of measles around our country.”

Measles is one of the most infectious diseases in the world, and can live in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room. For people who do not have prior immunity, complications can be serious, and can include pneumonia and encephalitis. About one in five unvaccinated people in the U.S. who get measles are hospitalized. Children younger than 5 are particularly vulnerable.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing infection. Vaccination rates in Vermont are generally high, but they are uneven, according to state data.

“That's the key message through all of this: The most important means of protecting yourself is to get vaccinated. It's very effective in preventing this deadly illness,” the health commissioner said.
Lola Duffort
Lola is a Vermont Public reporter.
