Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Did misinformation lead to a spike in Beta’s stock price?

Vermont Public | By Derek Brouwer
Published February 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
A small white aircraft in a well-lit large building
Beta Technologies
/
Courtesy
Beta Technologies, which is based in South Burlington, saw a sudden surge in its stock price Tuesday.

No, Amazon did not increase its stake in Vermont electric aviation company Beta Technologies.

But if you read financial blogs on Tuesday, you could be forgiven for thinking so.

On Tuesday evening, financial news outlet Barron’s published a story headlined, “Beta stock soars 25%. Thank Amazon.”

Indeed, Beta Technologies saw a sudden surge in its stock price, which had been declining steeply since the company’s initial public offering at $34 in November. In the 90 minutes after the market closed on Tuesday, its stock price moved from $16.77 a share to more than $20.

The reason, Barron’s and others noted, appeared to be that Amazon had just filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing its 11.7 million-share position in the company.

Some traders reacted as though Amazon had made a new investment in Beta Technologies, and its price moved upward on the apparent vote of confidence.

The document, however, simply restated a position that dates back to 2021, when Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, a venture capital fund, announced it was investing in the Vermont company. Details about its roughly 5% stake in Beta had previously been described in regulatory filings last October in conjunction with Beta’s initial stock offering.

In other words, nothing new had happened.

By Wednesday, the Barron’s story had a new headline: “The Amazon move doesn’t make sense.”

Beta stock dipped slightly, but by the close of markets on Wednesday, it closed at $19.39, retaining most of the gains it made following the Amazon non-announcement.
Tags
Local News BusinessLocal NewsBeta Technologies
Derek Brouwer
Derek reports on business and the economy. He joined Vermont Public in 2026 after seven years as a newspaper reporter at Seven Days in Burlington, where his work was recognized with numerous regional and national awards for investigative and narrative reporting. Before moving to Vermont, he worked for several daily and weekly newspapers in Montana.
See stories by Derek Brouwer

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories