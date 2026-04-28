Monthly music picks: Bob Wagner and Roost.World

Seven Days music editor Chris Farnsworth chats with Vermont Edition managing producer Jon Ehrens about notable new music releases out of Vermont.

They discuss Burlington stalwart Bob Wagner's new song "The Richest Man on Earth," and the improbable techno of Roost.World and their single "Genesis."

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 28, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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