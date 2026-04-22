New book chronicles the comeback story of Vermont forests

Around the turn of the 20th century, only 25% of Vermont was still forested. Today, that situation has completely reversed, with forests covering about three quarters of the state.

Author Robert Mello helps Vermont Edition mark Earth Day 2026 with an environmental comeback story: How the Green Mountain State became green again. His new book, When the Trees Came Back: The Great Battle to Save Vermont’s Forests, is a history of the hard-won successes of local forest reformers. It was released by the Vermont Historical Society on Apr. 21.

Plus: postdoctoral researcher Morgan Southgate with the Appalachian Mountain Club wants to better understand how climate change affects spring wildflowers' development. She discusses what she's learned so far from her ongoing research on Mt. Equinox in Manchester, and how community members can contribute their own data to help protect the year's earliest blooms.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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