Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

New book chronicles the comeback story of Vermont forests

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Aleah Papes
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT
The granite face of a dome rises against a blue sky, with a grassy field in the forefront.
Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, courtesy
Wheeler Mountain emerges from the preserved woodlands in Willoughby State Forest.

Around the turn of the 20th century, only 25% of Vermont was still forested. Today, that situation has completely reversed, with forests covering about three quarters of the state.

Author Robert Mello helps Vermont Edition mark Earth Day 2026 with an environmental comeback story: How the Green Mountain State became green again. His new book, When the Trees Came Back: The Great Battle to Save Vermont’s Forests, is a history of the hard-won successes of local forest reformers. It was released by the Vermont Historical Society on Apr. 21.

Plus: postdoctoral researcher Morgan Southgate with the Appalachian Mountain Club wants to better understand how climate change affects spring wildflowers' development. She discusses what she's learned so far from her ongoing research on Mt. Equinox in Manchester, and how community members can contribute their own data to help protect the year's earliest blooms.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Climate & EnvironmentBooksVermont HistoryScience
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Aleah Papes
Aleah Papes joined Vermont Public as an announcer in October 2024. Raised in the suburbs of New York City, she studied theater and comparative literature at Northwestern University, and later got a master’s degree in journalism from NYU. She has called Vermont home since 2020.
See stories by Aleah Papes