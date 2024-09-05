Forester, author and punk musician Ethan Tapper on how to love a forest

What does it mean to love a forest? For Ethan Tapper, love means work. In his forthcoming debut book, How to Love a Forest, he walks us through the fragile and resilient ecosystem that is a forest. And he argues that it takes hard work to preserve forests— work that can be counterintuitive and even heartbreaking.

Tapper is the former Chittenden County forester, as well as the lead singer and guitarist for the Burlington-based, 10-piece punk band The Bubs. The band recently released a new album, Make a Mess.

To celebrate the book launch, Tapper will be in conversation with friend of the show Bridget Butler, the Bird Diva, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Contois Auditorium in Burlington.

Broadcast live on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

