Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Sustaining ski season in a changing climate

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Aleah Papes
Published January 13, 2026 at 5:18 PM EST
Cross country ski tracks on Honey Hollow trail.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Cross-country ski tracks on Honey Hollow Trail in Bolton. Today on Vermont Edition, we're examining the sustainability of one of Vermont's biggest tourist draws in a time of climate change.

Ski season is not immune to the impacts of climate change. This seasonal activity and other outdoor leisure activities will require adaptation to withstand warming Northeast winters.

Dr. Caitlin Hicks Pries, associate professor of biological sciences at Dartmouth College, discusses her research on the surprising ecosystem impacts of snow loss. The Appalachian Mountain Club has also been studying how winter climate change is affecting outdoor leisure pursuits in the region, and their director of research Dr. Sarah Nelson shares what they've learned.

We also hear from Dick Dreissigacker, co-director of Craftsbury Outdoor Center, on the center's unusual strategy for securing early-season snow.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

