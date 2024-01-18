Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Ten years later: how 'low-energy' snow guns have changed Vermont's ski resorts

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published January 18, 2024 at 2:44 PM EST
Today on the show Jay Peak shared on Vermont Edition how they use their low-energy snow guns.

After a warm start to the ski season, Vermont’s mountains finally have some good powder. But when the weather doesn’t cooperate, ski resorts often have their own snow. Snowmaking is expensive, and it takes a lot of energy. These days, many Vermont ski resorts are upgrading their systems to be more energy efficient.

General manager of Jay Peak Resort Steve Wright joined Vermont Editon. He’s also the chairman of the Vermont Ski Association. In the show, he delves into the decision-making process of when to make snow.

Senior account manager at Efficiency Vermont Chuck Clerici also joined the conversation. He’s worked with 20 alpine ski areas in the state. Efficiency Vermont helps both individuals and businesses use less energy.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
