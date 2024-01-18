Ten years later: how 'low-energy' snow guns have changed Vermont's ski resorts

After a warm start to the ski season, Vermont’s mountains finally have some good powder. But when the weather doesn’t cooperate, ski resorts often have their own snow. Snowmaking is expensive, and it takes a lot of energy. These days, many Vermont ski resorts are upgrading their systems to be more energy efficient.

General manager of Jay Peak Resort Steve Wright joined Vermont Editon. He’s also the chairman of the Vermont Ski Association. In the show, he delves into the decision-making process of when to make snow.

Senior account manager at Efficiency Vermont Chuck Clerici also joined the conversation. He’s worked with 20 alpine ski areas in the state. Efficiency Vermont helps both individuals and businesses use less energy.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

