Vermont Edition

How Vermont organizations help people experiencing homeless through the winter

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published January 11, 2024 at 2:55 PM EST

Homelessness is on the rise. The federal government reports there’s been a 12% increase nationwide in the past year.

In Vermont, more than 8,000 people are experiencing homelessness, according to the Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness. To put that number in perspective – Vermont has the second-highest rate of homelessness in the country per capita. These numbers could rise as the state’s pandemic-era motel housing program is set to end on April 1st.

Lawmakers and housing advocates are actively working to come up with a plan, but the clock is ticking.

On Vermont Edition, Mikaela Lefrak spoke to Michael Monte, the CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust, which manages thousands of apartments, shelter beds, and homes in three northwestern counties. Interim Executive Director of the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless Roxanne Carelli also joined the conversation. The Coalition offers year-round emergency shelter, food, and support services out of their two year-round shelters in Bennington.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro