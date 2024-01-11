How Vermont organizations help people experiencing homeless through the winter

Homelessness is on the rise. The federal government reports there’s been a 12% increase nationwide in the past year.

In Vermont, more than 8,000 people are experiencing homelessness, according to the Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness. To put that number in perspective – Vermont has the second-highest rate of homelessness in the country per capita. These numbers could rise as the state’s pandemic-era motel housing program is set to end on April 1st.

Lawmakers and housing advocates are actively working to come up with a plan, but the clock is ticking.

On Vermont Edition, Mikaela Lefrak spoke to Michael Monte, the CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust, which manages thousands of apartments, shelter beds, and homes in three northwestern counties. Interim Executive Director of the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless Roxanne Carelli also joined the conversation. The Coalition offers year-round emergency shelter, food, and support services out of their two year-round shelters in Bennington.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.