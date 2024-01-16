Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Exploring noncitizen voting in Vermont with Brave Little State

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Sabine PouxAndrea Laurion
Published January 16, 2024 at 3:19 PM EST

In three Vermont cities, non-U.S. citizens can vote in local elections. Refugees, asylum seekers, and green card holders will be able to cast their ballots this Town Meeting Day in Winooski, Burlington and Montpelier.

A recent episode of Brave Little State answers a listener's question about how noncitizen voting is going in the places where it's legal. We hear from the town clerks who helped put the change into effect, and some of the legal residents who are now exercising their right to vote. Plus: For the first time this Town Meeting Day, 16- and 17-year-olds will be able to vote in Brattleboro. We'll talk to the town clerk and a young advocate about lowering the local voting age.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is a reporter/producer with Brave Little State. She comes to Vermont by way of Kenai, Alaska, where she was a reporter, news director, and on-air host for almost three years. Her reporting on commercial fishing and energy has been syndicated across Alaska and on NPR.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
