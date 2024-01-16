Exploring noncitizen voting in Vermont with Brave Little State

In three Vermont cities, non-U.S. citizens can vote in local elections. Refugees, asylum seekers, and green card holders will be able to cast their ballots this Town Meeting Day in Winooski, Burlington and Montpelier.

A recent episode of Brave Little State answers a listener's question about how noncitizen voting is going in the places where it's legal. We hear from the town clerks who helped put the change into effect, and some of the legal residents who are now exercising their right to vote. Plus: For the first time this Town Meeting Day, 16- and 17-year-olds will be able to vote in Brattleboro. We'll talk to the town clerk and a young advocate about lowering the local voting age.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

