Vermont Edition
Beat the winter blues with these upcoming Vermont art exhibitions

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Eric Ford
Published January 17, 2024 at 2:24 PM EST
Photo of Alisa Swindell, Associate Curator of Photography, Hood Museum of Art
Photo by Alison Palizzolo.
The Hood Museum's Associate Curator of Photography Alisa Swindell during the installation of "And I'm Feeling Good: Relaxation and Resistance."

Winter weather got you down? How about a visit to a local museum or art center to warm your mind and spirit?

Curators at local museums and art centers joined Vermont Edition to share details of soon-to-open exhibitions and events.

Burlington City Arts (BCA)

Two new exhibitions are opening at the BCA Center on Church Street in Burlington on Feb. 9, said Heather Ferrell, BCA's curator and director of exhibitions.

"Here Now: Art and Migration" brings together a group of international and regional artists whose work explores concepts of borders, movement, and migration across local urban centers and global geographies.

Photo of artwork by Verónica Gaona
Courtesy Burlington City Arts
Verónica Gaona, Trans---fer / Trans---lado, 2023, Acrylic, rubber dust, Ford f-150 truck, window glass dust, smooth tire, Dimensions variable

New York artist Margaret Jacobs creates steel sculptures and finely crafted jewelry to explore the tensions and harmonies between the man-made and natural worlds. An enrolled member of the Akwesasne Mohawk tribe, Jacobs investigates themes of cultural narrative and material identity in her show "Kinship."

Image of artwork by Margaret Jacobs
courtesy Burlington City Arts
Margaret Jacobs, Old Growth Series, 2022-2023, steel

Brattleboro Museum and Art Center (BMAC)

BMAC director Danny Lichtenfeld is preparing for the fourth year of "Artful Ice Shanties," on view beginning February 17th.

Five new exhibitions open at the museum on Mar. 16th, including "John Newsom: Painting the Forest of the Happy Ever After."

Newsom painted album art for the American rapper and Wu-Tang Clan affiliate Killah Priest that conjure allegorical scenes of nature and renewal.

Photo of artwork by John Newsom
courtesy Brattleboro Museum & Art Center
Artwork by John Newsom for Killah Priest's Forest of the Happy Ever After

For the exhibition "In Nature's Grasp," curators selected works by artists explore humanity’s relationship to the natural world, facing unsettling darkness as well as beauty.

photo of art by Jai Hart, Time Out Corner (2022), acrylic on canvas and polyfill, 77 x 78 x 48 inches
courtesy Brattleboro Museum & Art Center
Jai Hart, Time Out Corner (2022), acrylic on canvas and polyfill, 77 x 78 x 48 inches

Southern Vermont Art Center (SVAC)

Alison Crites, SVAC's manager of exhibitions and interpretive engagement, highlighted two exhibitions opening on Jan. 20th: "Portraits in RED: Missing & Murdered Indigenous Peoples Painting Project " from the artist Nayana LaFond, and "Voices," by Cat Del Buono. When viewers walk into the "Voices," they will encounter multiple monitors showing the lips of domestic violence survivors sharing their personal experiences.

Nayana LaFond photo by photographer Ed Cohen
courtesy Southern Vermont Art Center
Nayana LaFond photo by photographer Ed Cohen

Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College

"And I'm Feeling Good: Relaxation and Resistance" opens Jan. 20th. The exhibition was curated by Alisa Swindell, the Hood Museum's associate curator of photography.

Featuring selections from the Hood Museum's photography collection, the exhibition celebrates moments of joy in African American life and considers the challenges in achieving and maintaining that "good feeling" in the United States.

Kwame Brathwaite, Changing Times, 1973, printed 2021, archival pigment print. Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth: Purchased through the Contemporary Art Fund and the Sondra and Charles Gilman Jr., Foundation Fund; 2023.1.3. © Kwame Brathwaite. Image courtesy of Philip Martin Gallery and the Kwame Brathwaite Archive.
courtesy Hood Museum of Art
Kwame Brathwaite, Changing Times, 1973, printed 2021, archival pigment print. Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth: Purchased through the Contemporary Art Fund and the Sondra and Charles Gilman Jr., Foundation Fund; 2023.1.3. © Kwame Brathwaite. Image courtesy of Philip Martin Gallery and the Kwame Brathwaite Archive.

Other listener recommendations

Museum of Illusions, Montreal, QC

Vermont Studio Center, Johnson, VT

Gallery at the VAULT, Springfield, VT

The American Museum of Fly Fishing, Manchester, VT

AVA Gallery and Art Center, Lebanon, NH

Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, MA

ArtHound Gallery, Essex, VT

Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park, Woodstock, VT

The Currier Museum, Manchester, NH

Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury, VT

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury, VT

The Long River Gallery, White River Junction, VT

