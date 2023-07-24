After the floods, Vermont artists and arts groups salvage materials, work

Live, call-in discussion: Flooding ravaged Weston's 87-year-old theater, knocking out electricity and water and cracking the foundation. An international artist residency in Johnson saw studios and print archives damaged. This hour, we talk with artists and arts advocates across the state who are responding to the flooding. They've adjusted upcoming performances, salvaged materials and work, and have started to recover.

Susan Evans McClure, executive director of Vermont Arts Council

Hope Sullivan, executive director of Vermont Studio Center in Johnson

Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director of the Weston Theater Company

Jeremy Ayers, owner of Jeremy Ayers Pottery in Waterbury

Editor's note: Producer Eric Ford's wife works for the Vermont Studio Center.

