© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.


Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

After the floods, Vermont artists and arts groups salvage materials, work

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Eric Ford
Published July 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
Matt Neckers
/
Matt Neckers
Johnson, one of the towns hit hard by recent flooding, is home to the Vermont Studio Center, an international artist residency. Sarah Audsley, the center's writing program manager, and others clean up after the floods.

Live, call-in discussion: Flooding ravaged Weston's 87-year-old theater, knocking out electricity and water and cracking the foundation. An international artist residency in Johnson saw studios and print archives damaged. This hour, we talk with artists and arts advocates across the state who are responding to the flooding. They've adjusted upcoming performances, salvaged materials and work, and have started to recover.

Our guests:

Editor's note: Producer Eric Ford's wife works for the Vermont Studio Center.
Broadcast at noon Tuesday, July 25, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition 2023 Flooding in VermontArt & CultureVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
See stories by Eric Ford