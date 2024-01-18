Talking class, money and privilege in the 'What class are you?' series

This is an installment of an occasional series called ‘What class are you’, where reporter Erica Heilman drives around Vermont and talks with people from all sorts of backgrounds about money and privilege. Many people don’t want to talk about class, because class differences are the source of cultural division and tension. In this story, Erica talks with old friend Susan Randall, a private investigator based in Vergennes, about the luxuries of growing up upper middle class.

"What class are you?" is an occasional series from Vermont Public reporter Erica Heilman. In it, she talks with people from all sorts of backgrounds about money and class and privilege.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

