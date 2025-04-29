Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

In Vermont, who speaks for the trees?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Anna Berg
Published April 29, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT
A man uses a chainsaw to cut wood
Toby Talbot
/
Associated Press File
Land managers, loggers and foresters are all trying to find a balance between maintaining a thriving wood industry, and protecting our wild lands.

Forestland makes up nearly 80% of Vermont. The woods define Vermont life in many ways: They’re where we go hiking and hunting. They produce the wood for our houses and fireplaces, and the sap we turn into syrup. Forests sequester carbon, clean the water and serve as habitat for thousands of animal species.

Humans' differing needs and priorities often conflict when it comes to forest management and conservation. Vermont Edition convened a panel of guests who work closely with Vermont's forested lands: Oliver Pierson, the Director of Forestry at the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation; Christine McGowan, the Forest Products Program Director at the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund; and Jon Leibowitz, the Director of the Northeast Wilderness Trust (NEWT).

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsForests
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Anna Berg
See stories by Anna Berg