In Vermont, who speaks for the trees?

Forestland makes up nearly 80% of Vermont. The woods define Vermont life in many ways: They’re where we go hiking and hunting. They produce the wood for our houses and fireplaces, and the sap we turn into syrup. Forests sequester carbon, clean the water and serve as habitat for thousands of animal species.

Humans' differing needs and priorities often conflict when it comes to forest management and conservation. Vermont Edition convened a panel of guests who work closely with Vermont's forested lands: Oliver Pierson, the Director of Forestry at the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation; Christine McGowan, the Forest Products Program Director at the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund; and Jon Leibowitz, the Director of the Northeast Wilderness Trust (NEWT).

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

