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Vermont Edition

The growing role of private equity in healthcare

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published April 14, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
Stethoscope on the dollars. Medical costs. Healthcare payment concept. Concept of analysis of the market and economy and interest rates
Andrii Zorii
/
iStockphoto
Stethoscope on the dollars. Medical costs. Healthcare payment concept. Concept of analysis of the market and economy and interest rates

Vermont state lawmakers are considering a bill that would restrict the influence of private equity in the healthcare system. Private equity's influence has been seen among specialists, methadone clinics, and nursing homes.

Vermont has also seen an increase in membership-based medical practices, sometimes referred to as concierge care. These businesses are often backed by private equity firms.

We talk with Vermont Public health care reporter Lola Duffort and Yashaswini Singh, a healthcare economist and Brown University professor. Earlier this year she testified in front of a Vermont legislative committee about private equity in healthcare.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Health CareBusiness
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens