The growing role of private equity in healthcare

Vermont state lawmakers are considering a bill that would restrict the influence of private equity in the healthcare system. Private equity's influence has been seen among specialists, methadone clinics, and nursing homes.

Vermont has also seen an increase in membership-based medical practices, sometimes referred to as concierge care. These businesses are often backed by private equity firms.

We talk with Vermont Public health care reporter Lola Duffort and Yashaswini Singh, a healthcare economist and Brown University professor. Earlier this year she testified in front of a Vermont legislative committee about private equity in healthcare.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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