Capitol Recap: Lawmakers second-guess a new healthcare reform law
In this week’s edition of the Capitol Recap, the latest from Montpelier from Vermont Public’s Lola Duffort and Peter Hirschfeld on how lawmakers are second-guessing a new healthcare reform law enacted last year.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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