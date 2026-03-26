Migratory songbirds warble, tweet and twitter their way back to Vermont

The weather may be alternating between cold and mild, but one thing is certain: migratory spring birds are making their way back north.

Bird Diva Bridget Butler tells us which species to listen for this time of year, including the American woodcock, red-winged blackbird and Canada geese. Listeners also shared what their days sounded like, and some even attempted their own bird calls.

Plus, we heard about the new nesting eagle cam at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee. Executive director Alden Smith gave some insights into the pair of nesting eagles.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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