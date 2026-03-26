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Vermont Edition

Migratory songbirds warble, tweet and twitter their way back to Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published March 26, 2026 at 3:40 PM EDT
Scarlet tanagers are the poster bird for the Bird-friendly maple program. They travel from Vermont and other parts of the eastern U.S. in the summer to the tropical rainforest in South America for the winter.
Daniel Behm
/
Audubon Photography Awards
Scarlet tanagers are the poster bird for the Bird-friendly maple program. They travel from Vermont and other parts of the eastern U.S. in the summer to the tropical rainforest in South America for the winter.

The weather may be alternating between cold and mild, but one thing is certain: migratory spring birds are making their way back north.

Bird Diva Bridget Butler tells us which species to listen for this time of year, including the American woodcock, red-winged blackbird and Canada geese. Listeners also shared what their days sounded like, and some even attempted their own bird calls.

Plus, we heard about the new nesting eagle cam at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee. Executive director Alden Smith gave some insights into the pair of nesting eagles.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Vermont EditionBirdsBridget Butler
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro