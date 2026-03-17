Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day with Vermont's Irish history and food

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published March 17, 2026 at 7:02 PM EDT
The Festival Ceili, part of the Burlington Irish Heritage Festival, featured traditional Irish music and dance.
Bryan Holland
/
Courtesy
The Festival Ceili, part of the Burlington Irish Heritage Festival, featured traditional Irish music and dance.

If you're a Vermonter of Irish descent, you are among good company— and definitely not alone. According to the most recent census, about 16 percent of Vermonters claim Irish descent. Percentage-wise, this makes Vermont the third-highest state behind New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Historian Vincent Feeney, author of Finnigans, Slaters and Stonepeggers: A History of the Irish in Vermont, said that Irish immigration to Vermont "boomed" in the late 1840s to 1850s. The Great Famine in Ireland caused a migration of people looking for work and Feeney described Vermont as going through a "mini-Industrial Revolution."

"Vermont was still essentially an agricultural state, but there were certain boom town," he said. Towns with industrial work, such as St. Albans, Burlington, Winooski, Rutland, Bennington and Brattleboro all became centers of Irish population in Vermont.

Many of the Irish immigrants who came to Vermont did so through Canada.

"It was less expensive for them to take a ship out of Ireland, to go to one of the Canadian provinces than it was to go to the United States," Feeney said.

Evidence of Vermont's Irish immigrant communities can be found in many of the road names across the state. Feeney said oftentimes these were less desirable, such as a hillside that was hard to farm, because it was inexpensive to buy.

"There's a road outside of Montpelier up by Berlin Pond that people not might know called Irish Hill Road." Feeney said that community seems to have been settled by Scots-Irish people who came from Northern Ireland with a Scottish background.

In 1995, Feeney co-founded the Burlington Irish Heritage Festival, which concluded this past Sunday with a Festival Ceili. One of the reasons the festival began was minimize the focus on drinking around St. Patrick's Day.

"We wanted to emphasize the culture, and that is what it has become, a week of cultural activities," he said, citing dancing, lectures and a genealogy class.

For those looking for a bite this St. Patrick's Day, Seven Days food writer Jordan Barry provided some suggestions for those craving a hearty Irish meal.

"One of my favorite Irish pubs in the state is McGrath's, which is at the Inn at Long Trail in Killington," she said. "It's a big layover spot for through hikers. It's right off the trail, right at the top of the mountain." Barry also gave a shout out to PK's Irish Pub in Bellows Falls for their 10 am brunch.

Barry said Burt's Irish Pub in Stowe moved this past summer to Mountain Road. While it has classic Irish food, owner Janet Martinez also makes dishes that reflect her Colombian heritage.

"So, if you're not feeling a Reuben today, get a beef and potato empanada," Barry said.

Barry said she's excited to try a spice bag, a more modern invention that's popular in Ireland and inspired by Chinese cuisine, which May Day in Burlington is serving for St. Patrick's Day.

"This is French fries, which they would call chips, topped with tiny pieces of salt and pepper fried chicken, peppers and onions, served in a paper bag with a side of curry sauce."

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionSt. Patrick's DayIrishVermont HistorySeven Days
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion