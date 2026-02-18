Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

'A terrific year' for Nordic skating on Lake Champlain

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published February 18, 2026 at 5:04 PM EST
A man skates on Lake Champlain at sunrise.
Brett Blanchard
Today on Vermont Edition, experienced Nordic skaters share their love of the sport and safety tips for getting out on the ice.

The cold winter has created excellent conditions for wild ice skating on Vermont's lakes and ponds. This hour, we hear from experienced Nordic skaters on what to know before heading out onto wild ice.

Evan Perkins, co-owner of Small Axe Farm in Barnet, shares videos of his long skates on Lake Champlain and observations of the natural world through his Instagram account. Pawlet resident Brett Blanchard has skated on wild ice all around the world. He also moderates the VT Nordic Skating Facebook group.

We also heard from Middlebury College alum Paxson Woelber on manufacturing Nordic skates in Alaska with his company Ermine Skate.

Looking to get out on the ice? The Nordic Ice Skating site has information on reading ice, safety equipment, where to skate in Vermont, connecting with other skaters, and more. Interested skaters can also connect through the Nordic skating club known as Sk802 (that's "skate-oh-two").

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont Editionice skatingLake ChamplainWinter Sports
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion