Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake Champlain has officially frozen over

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch,
Vermont Public Staff
Published February 14, 2026 at 1:43 PM EST
A ferry on an icy lake
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
A Lake Champlain Transportation Company ferry crosses the lake on Saturday, Feb. 14, a day after the National Weather Service reported that the lake was completely frozen. The ferries run 24 hours a day and keep a channel open through the ice.

Lake Champlain is officially frozen over as of Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The last time the lake fully iced over was on March 8, 2019.

Historical records show the lake used to freeze over fully nearly every winter, but that data was captured by people observing the lake from shores and bays. Nowadays, they use drones, aerial photos and satellite imagery to survey the entire lake.

The lake freezes over less often due in part to warmer winters, caused by human-caused climate change.

Ice skating, ice fishing and other activities on the lake have been popular this winter. The weather service warns that newly formed ice is weak, and that people should avoid ice near moving water, under bridges or near docks with bubblers.

Tags
Local News Lake ChamplainClimate & EnvironmentLocal News
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories