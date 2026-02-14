Lake Champlain has officially frozen over

Lake Champlain is officially frozen over as of Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The last time the lake fully iced over was on March 8, 2019.

Historical records show the lake used to freeze over fully nearly every winter, but that data was captured by people observing the lake from shores and bays. Nowadays, they use drones, aerial photos and satellite imagery to survey the entire lake.

The lake freezes over less often due in part to warmer winters, caused by human-caused climate change.

Ice skating, ice fishing and other activities on the lake have been popular this winter. The weather service warns that newly formed ice is weak, and that people should avoid ice near moving water, under bridges or near docks with bubblers.