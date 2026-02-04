Winter Olympians with Vermont ties: 16 athletes to watch at Milan Cortina

Vermont is well-represented at this month’s Milan Cortina Olympics.

The Games open on Friday, Feb. 6 (though some competition begins as early as Feb. 4), and the closing ceremony will be on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Here are the Olympians with connections to Vermont who we’re watching this year.

Pier Marco Tacca / Associated Press United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Sport: Alpine skiing

Age: 30

Vermont connection: Graduated from Burke Mountain Academy

Shiffrin is the winningest alpine skier of all time with 108 career World Cup wins. She is expected to compete only in her two best events, slalom and giant slalom, and possibly women's team combined, a new event at this Olympics. Competing in fewer events will give her more time for training, Rutland-based Olympics reporter Peggy Shinn said on Vermont Public’s The Sports Rapport.

Pier Marco Tacca / Associated Press United States' Ryan Cochran Siegle at the finish area, during the alpine ski, men's downhill first official training, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Sport: Alpine skiing

Age: 33

Vermont connection: From Starksboro, attended the University of Vermont

Cochran-Siegle will compete in downhill and super-G, and possibly team combined. In the 2022 Olympics, he won a silver medal in the super-G almost exactly 50 years after his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, won gold in the women’s slalom. His family members and friends at Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond will be among his proudest fans again this year.

Mike Lawrence / U.S. Ski and Snowboard Paula Moltzan during the Stifel Copper Cup on Nov. 30, 2025 at Copper Mountain in Copper, Colorado.

Paula Moltzan

Sport: Alpine skiing

Age: 31

Vermont connection: UVM graduate and NCAA champion, lives in Waitsfield

Moltzan is a medal contender in slalom, giant slalom and potentially in team combined, according to Shinn.

Dustin Satloff / U.S. Ski and Snowboard Nina O’Brien during the STIFEL Copper Cup on Nov. 30, 2025 at Copper Mountain in Copper, Colorado.

Nina O’Brien

Sport: Alpine skiing

Age: 28

Vermont connection: Burke Mountain Academy and Dartmouth College graduate

After suffering a devastating injury during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, O’Brien is looking forward to another shot at Olympic glory in Milan Cortina. "There's something that feels, I don't know, even more heightened and emotional about representing Team USA and seeing those rings," she told KCRA-TV.

Dustin Satloff / U.S. Ski and Snowboard Jessie Diggins during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jessie Diggins

Sport: Cross-country skiing

Age: 34

Vermont connection: Trains with Stratton Mountain School’s professional SMS T2 team

“Jessie is a medal contender in all six of the Olympics women’s cross-country ski races,” Shinn said. She will likely be paired with fellow Vermonter Julia Kern in the team sprint event.

Dustin Satloff / U.S. Ski and Snowboard Julia Kern during the Stifel Loppet Cup 10km freestyle individual start at Theodore Wirth Park on February 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Julia Kern

Sport: Cross-country skiing

Age: 28

Vermont connection: Lives in Richmond, attended Stratton Mountain School, trains with Stratton Mountain’s professional SMS T2 team, Dartmouth College graduate

“I would consider Vermont definitely my home,” Kern said in an interview with Vermont Public’s Mitch Wertlieb on The Sports Rapport. “It just has such a special place in my heart.”

Courtesy / NordicFocus Ben Ogden at the world cup cross-country Tour de Ski pursuit in Oberstdorf, Germany in 2023.

Ben Ogden

Sport: Cross-country skiing

Age: 25

Vermont connection: Lives in Burlington, UVM graduate, trains with Stratton Mountain’s professional SMS T2 team

Ogden is hoping to lead the U.S. cross-country skiing team to its first medal in 50 years. “He’s a great sprinter. He’s a great distance skier. A great personality. And he’ll be representing Vermont pretty well,” Shinn said.

Lauren Jortberg

Sport: Cross-country skiing

Age: 28

Vermont connection: Member of Mansfield Nordic Pro Team, has trained with Stratton Mountain School’s professional SMS T2 team, Dartmouth College graduate

Jortberg earned three NCAA All-America Second Team and All-East First Team honors during her collegiate career at Dartmouth College. Milan Cortina will be her first Olympic competition.

Courtesy / U.S. Ski and Snowboard Jack Young hails from Jay and was a quarterback at North Country Union High School.

Jack Young

Sport: Cross-country skiing

Age: 24

Vermont connection: Jay native, member of Craftsbury Green Racing Project

Asked about the support he has received from folks in his hometown of Jay, Young told Vermont Public’s Mitch Wertlieb that he especially likes hearing from his old baseball and football teammates from high school.

“I’m still competing, so it’s fun to almost share that success with teammates that I’ve been competing with, some of them, for half my life," Young said.

Nordic Focus Photo Agency / U.S. Biathlon Margie Freed competes in the IBU World Cup Biathlon in Germany in January.

Margie Freed

Sport: Biathlon

Age: 28

Vermont connection: UVM graduate, member of Craftsbury Green Racing Project

Freed earned a spot at the Milan Cortina Games despite only beginning full-time biathlon training two years ago and having limited shooting experience. "I didn't know anything about guns before doing biathlon,” she told CBS News. “The intrigue of trying this whole new thing, being in this whole new world of biathlon, was intriguing to me, so that's why I stuck with it."

Nordic Focus Photo Agency / U.S. Biathlon Deedra Irwin competes in the IBU World Cup Biathlon in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic.

Deedra Irwin

Sport: Biathlon

Age: 33

Vermont connection: Vermont Army National Guard specialist

No U.S. Olympian has come closer to winning a medal in biathlon than Deedra Irwin, who missed out on a silver medal by just one shot in 2022. The Vermont Army National Guard specialist will get her second chance at Milan Cortina, where she is considered to be America’s best hope for its first-ever medal in the sport.

Nordic Focus Photo Agency / U.S. Biathlon Sean Doherty competes in the IBU World Cup Biathlon in France in December 2025.

Sean Doherty

Sport: Biathlon

Age: 30

Vermont connection: Member of Vermont Army National Guard

Milan Cortina will be Doherty’s fourth Olympic competition. “I think Milan is going to be special because it is in the heart of true winter sports culture, and I think the atmosphere at these competitions is going to be really special,” Doherty told NBC10 Boston.

Nordic Focus Photo Agency / U.S. Biathlon Maxime Germain competes in the IBU World Cup Biathlon in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, in January 2026.

Maxime Germain

Sport: Biathlon

Age: 24

Vermont connection: Aviation specialist with Vermont National Guard

Milan Cortina will be Germain’s first Olympic competition. “I am stoked to have qualified,” he said in a U.S. Biathlon press release. “The goal is now to perform there!"

Joshua Duplechian / U.S. Ski & Snowboard Mac Forehand during Ski Slopestyle finals at the U.S. Grand Prix Aspen 2026 on January 8, 2026 at Snowmass, Colorado.

Mac Forehand

Sport: Freestyle skiing (slopestyle and big air)

Age: 24

Vermont connection: From Winhall, attended Stratton Mountain School

NBC News calls Forehand a “gold-medal favorite,” in part because he’s been developing a difficult trick called the switch triple cork 1980 mute grab. This will be his second Olympics.

Olivia Giaccio

Sport: Freestyle skiing (moguls)

Age: 25

Vermont connection: Attended Killington Mountain School

Giaccio is the first woman to attempt a cork 1080 in a World Cup competition, an advanced aerial trick involving two off-axis flips and three full spins, according to KCPW. She hopes to improve on her sixth place finish in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Dustin Satloff / U.S. Ski and Snowboard Jess Perlmutter during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen - Snowboard Slopestyle Final on January 10, 2026 at Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado.

Jess Perlmutter

Sport: Slopestyle snowboarding

Age: 16

Vermont connection: Current student at Killington Mountain School

Perlmutter said in a recent interview that she counts Vermont as home.

“I’m from New Jersey, but I always just say Vermont, cause all my best friends are there,” Perlmutter said. “All the people I ride with there just basically created my trick selection.”

Other Vermont athletes

Several athletes with Vermont ties will be representing other nations, including UVM alumni Kevin Drury and Laurence St-Germain, both skiing for Canada. UVM will also be represented in hockey, with current student Julia Mesplède playing for France, and alumni Sini Karjalainen and Natálie Mlýnková playing for Finland and the Czech Republic, respectively.

In addition, two Vermonters are serving as Olympic biathlon alternates: Chloe Levins, a Rutland native and assistant women’s golf coach at Middlebury College, and Jake Brown, a member of the Craftsbury Green Racing Project.

How to watch

NBC holds the media rights for the Olympics in the U.S. You can watch the Games on NBC channels, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Sports app. NBC will also broadcast highlights each evening at 8 p.m.