More than a dozen Vermonters and Vermont-trained athletes are competing in five different sports during the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. See who's competing, how to watch, event results and the latest Olympics news.
New! Follow the 2026 Winter Olympics with host Mitch Wertlieb on The Sports Rapport, our new weekly Vermont sports roundup. Find it on YouTube and wherever you listen to podcasts.
Vermont's Team USA Winter Olympians
*Contingent on qualification.
Latest Olympics News
Mikaela Shiffrin, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Julia Kern, Jessie Diggins and Ben Ogden are just a few of the athletes who are either from Vermont or have spent significant time here.
Starksboro native Ryan Cochran-Siegle was fastest in the opening downhill training session of the Milan Cortina Games. This is Cochran-Siegle's third Winter Olympics, having won silver in Beijing.
Jessie Diggins, age 34, helped break an Olympic medal drought for American cross-country skiers that dated back to the 1970s. In her final season, she enters the Milan Cortina Olympics on a winning streak and with new peace of mind.
The Sports RapportRutland-based Olympics reporter Peggy Shinn joins host Mitch Wertlieb to talk about the Vermont athletes competing in the this month's Winter Games in Italy. Plus, Mitch and the crew share their plans for the Super Bowl.