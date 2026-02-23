Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

WATCH LIVE: Looking back at the Olympics with Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Peggy Shinn

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published February 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

This week on The Sports Rapport, Mitch checks in with Ryan Cochran-Siegle during a brief stop in Vermont following the Olympics. Plus, Peggy Shinn is back to count Vermont's Olympic medals and look ahead to the Cross-Country World Cup Final, which will be held in Lake Placid, NY, March 19–22.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, 2026 U.S. Olympic Alpine Team, 2x Olympic silver medalist
Peggy Shinn, Vermont-based freelance Olympics reporter

