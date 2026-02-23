WATCH LIVE: Looking back at the Olympics with Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Peggy Shinn

This week on The Sports Rapport, Mitch checks in with Ryan Cochran-Siegle during a brief stop in Vermont following the Olympics. Plus, Peggy Shinn is back to count Vermont's Olympic medals and look ahead to the Cross-Country World Cup Final, which will be held in Lake Placid, NY, March 19–22.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, 2026 U.S. Olympic Alpine Team, 2x Olympic silver medalist

Peggy Shinn, Vermont-based freelance Olympics reporter