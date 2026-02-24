Why Feb. 11 is a special day in Ryan Cochran-Siegle's family

Ryan Cochran-Siegle captured his second-straight Olympic super-G silver medal at the Milan Cortina Games, finishing just 0.13 seconds behind gold medalist Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland.

Cochran-Siegle took some time to chat with The Sports Rapport's Mitch Wertlieb during a brief stopover in Vermont before heading back to Europe to continue on the World Cup circuit.

This interview was produced for video. We highly recommend watching.

Cochran-Siegle on his emotions after returning home after the Olympics:

"I feel like I'm getting back to normal with everything. I had dreams of meddling again with the Olympics. I think I was actually more focused on the downhill, seeing that that was kind of my stronger event. And obviously it worked out in the super-G the way that it did. Obviously, I believe in myself and I knew I was capable, and to have it actually happen again is special. I mean, it's surreal. I think I'm getting used to that, like, just kind of adding that to my accomplishments. But overall, I feel pretty back to normal. I'm back home getting some good rest, and, yeah, just enjoying this moment."

Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press United States' Ryan Cochran Siegle wears a flag as he walks away from medal ceremony after winning the silver medal in an alpine ski, men's super-G race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.

On medaling 54 years to the day after his mother Barbara Cochran did at the Sapporo 1972 Winter Olympics:

"Well, I haven't talked to her specifically about the day, but she was there for the super-G in Italy and we got to share that moment together, just giving her a big hug in the finish. And I think she's just really excited and proud of, you know, my accomplishments. It's funny how that really ties all this whole thing all together as that connection. And I mean, I ski because of my family and kind of bringing me on that path. So, yeah, we should probably mark Feb. 11 as a good day in the Cochran family."

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press Silver medalist Ryan Cochran Siegle of Vermont attends the podium ceremony for a men's super-G race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Wednesday, Feb.11, 2026.

On the legacy of Cochran's Ski Area:

"I think there's just such a strong community and presence there. And you can feel it, even just when you drive up that up to the parking lot and park your car. I think it's just true Vermont. I mean, it's obviously a small operation, and I think that's what makes it so beautiful is how involved the community members are in it, and how inclusive everyone is.

I think we recognize, obviously, winter sports are pretty expensive. And in a state like Vermont, I think financially, it's a hard state to get by in at times. So, we're just trying to pass our love for the sport of skiing and snowboarding onto as many people as we can. We try to make it as affordable as we can, and just so that people can be a part of the culture of Vermont and the culture of winter sports in Vermont.

Then, whether or not you become an Olympic skier, I think that's not the point. The point is finding joy and expressing yourself out in the mountains and being skilled enough to do that. So, I think if there's anyone out there listening right now and you're interested in getting into skiing or snowboarding, please come to Cochran's, because it is a special place. And I think you'll feel such a strong presence in the community, and it's just a great opportunity to learn something new."