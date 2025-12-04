Brattleboro celebrates its inaugural Festival of Miniatures

If you’ve gone window shopping in Brattleboro this month, you might’ve noticed that the storefront displays all look a bit...wee.

This December, all the stores on Brattleboro's Main Street will feature tiny toy trains, diminutive dollhouses and other itsy bitsy items. The inaugural Festival of Miniatures was dreamt up by resident Melany Kahn. She discussed her vision and what she hopes the festival will bring to the town alongside Kate Trzaskos, the executive director of the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

