Local programs offer veterans connection to nature

About 6% of Vermonters are veterans. That's nearly 39,000 people, as of 2023.

Many veterans face mental and physical challenges because of experiences they had while serving. They often have to navigate complex legal systems to make sure they receive the benefits and services they’re entitled to.

Ahead of Veterans Day, we learn about a few local programs that support veterans.

Misha Pemble-Belkin is an Army veteran and the coordinator of a veterans program for Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports. They run year-round sports and recreation programs for people with cognitive, developmental, physical and emotional disabilities. Donald Hayes runs the Vermont Veterans Legal Assistance Project at Vermont Law and Graduate School. He’s also volunteered as a ski instructor with the New England Healing Sports Association and Vermont Adaptive.

We also hear from John Curtis, a veteran, and Kate Adams, who together run Ascutney Mountain Horse Farm in Perkinsville. They will host a free event for veterans, first responders, family and friends on Veterans Day.

Vermont Public has compiled a list of Veterans Day events here.

Broadcast live on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

