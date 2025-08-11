Congressional cuts to veterans services

Several federally funded programs for Vermont veterans are financially struggling. The recent Congressional bill cut funding sources this summer that provided veterans with mental health counselors, benefits advisors, and more.

Leaders of these local organizations are now working with the state’s congressional delegation to try to find other ways to fund the programs, which they say are vital to the health and well-being of Vermont vets. Miriam Boyle, the director of family programs for the Vermont National Guard, in Colchester, works with veterans and their families. Kristen Eaton, deputy director of Vermont Vets Town Hall, provides storytelling opportunities and support for local veterans.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 11, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

