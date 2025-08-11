Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Congressional cuts to veterans services

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
The Vermont National Guard hosted a Memorial Day ceremony on Thursday, May 25, 2023, to honor soldiers killed while serving in all branches of the military.

Several federally funded programs for Vermont veterans are financially struggling. The recent Congressional bill cut funding sources this summer that provided veterans with mental health counselors, benefits advisors, and more.

Leaders of these local organizations are now working with the state’s congressional delegation to try to find other ways to fund the programs, which they say are vital to the health and well-being of Vermont vets. Miriam Boyle, the director of family programs for the Vermont National Guard, in Colchester, works with veterans and their families. Kristen Eaton, deputy director of Vermont Vets Town Hall, provides storytelling opportunities and support for local veterans.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 11, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
