Veterans Day events planned across Vermont include ceremonies, parades and notable speakers

Veterans Day is Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Government offices and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed for the day, and Green Mountain Transit will be running a modified bus schedule.

Here are some of the events honoring veterans around Vermont throughout the week.

Nov. 9

Brattleboro

Three Vets Town Hall events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday. This event series invites veterans to speak for 10 minutes about what their service means to them while non-veterans listen. Brattleboro’s event is at the American Legion at 32 Linden St.

Colchester

A Vets Town Hall event begins at 1 p.m. at the McCarthy Arts Center at Saint Michael’s College.

St. Johnsbury

The Northeast Kingdom’s Vets Town Hall event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Catamount Arts at 115 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury.

Nov. 10

Bennington

The Vermont Veterans’ Home marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps at 2 p.m., featuring a keynote speech by former Gov. Jim Douglas, according to the Bennington Banner .

Northfield

There’s a cake cutting ceremony for the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday at Norwich University’s Sullivan Museum and History Center starting at 11 a.m. While you’re there, you can also experience a Marine Corps traveling art exhibit titled “On the Road.”

Nov. 11

Bennington

Bennington’s Veterans Day parade begins on Coolidge Avenue at 11 a.m. and proceeds to the VFW and the Vermont Veterans’ Home.

Colchester

Josh’s House — a recreational and wellness center for veterans at Fort Ethan Allen — invites veterans and their families to an open house 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a luncheon at noon.

Milton

The Colchester-Milton Rotary is again organizing its Flags for Heroes project, displaying American flags in prominent locations in both towns. A Veterans Day celebration on Tuesday is planned for 10 a.m. at R.R. Charlebois in Milton.

Montpelier

A Veterans Day wreath ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at Montpelier High School followed by soup and sandwiches at the American Legion.

Newport

A Veterans Day ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the municipal gym at 222 Main St., followed by a meal at the VFW.

Northfield

Commemorate the day on the town common starting at 11 a.m.

Pittsford

A Veterans Day ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the town offices at 426 Plains Rd.

St. Albans

A Veterans Day parade leaves from Bellows Free Academy at 10:30 and ends at a ceremony in Taylor Park at 11 a.m.

South Royalton

Vermont Law and Graduate School hosts a day of learning including discussions of veterans legal assistance, treatment courts and mental health resources. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Chase Community Center (164 Chelsea St., South Royalton) or online via livestream .

Springfield

VFW Post 771 welcomes the public to a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch for veterans and their families, at 191 River St.

Stowe

Stowe’s customary Veterans Day free breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. at Stowe Middle/High School, followed by a service at 11 a.m. in front of the Akeley Memorial Building.

Williston

The Williston-Richmond Rotary Club is organizing a Veterans Day event at the Williston War Memorial next to the town hall starting at 9 a.m. Light refreshments will follow.

Hanover, New Hampshire

Dartmouth College rings the bells to commemorate Armistice Day at 11 a.m. Other Veterans Day events on campus include a breakfast at 8 a.m.

Nov. 14

Charlotte