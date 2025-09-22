Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Two programs help Vermonters with addiction and criminal history

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea LaurionJon Ehrens
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:59 PM EDT
A group of people sit at tables and look at a projector screen.
Courtesy of Scott Allen
Social service agencies and law enforcement officials from Hartford and Woodstock attend at situation table training in September 2025.

Many communities in our region are home to a growing number of people who face multiple challenges at once: mental illness, substance use disorder, a criminal past, or homelessness. Police are often the first ones called in to handle incidents that involve a mixture of these problems, but they’re not in a position to offer ongoing support. Two different strategies are offering some level of hope right here in our region.

Eight communities in Vermont are currently trying it out an approach called situation tables, in which specific community members are identified by a multidisciplinary panel to treat the compounding issues that lead to disruptive behaviors. Vermont Public reporter Liam Elder-Connors discussed his reporting on the situation table in Springfield. Retired Massachusetts police chief Scott Allen now works for Cordata, the company that trains law enforcement and social services organizations on the situation table model, and he shared insight into that approach.

Another program known as contingency management pays people in small weekly amounts when they refrain from doing drugs. Burlington has been piloting this program over the past year. Jess Kirby with the Burlington-based organization Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform provided insight on how this program could help those with addiction issues. We also spoke with Tyler Erath, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Vermont’s Center on Behavior and Health, and a co-author of a key study on contingency management.

Broadcast live on Monday, September 22, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Opioid AddictionCrimeMental HealthSpringfieldVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens