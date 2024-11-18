Burlington residents vote for more police oversight

For years, Burlington residents have gone back and forth about police oversight in their city. On Election Day, voters approved a charter change that's intended to do just that.

Liam Elder-Connors, Vermont Public’s senior reporter on public safety, talks us through the measure and the years of local debate over police conduct and oversight that led to this moment. Michael Moran and Eric Dallamura of the Burlington Police Officers Association discuss their concerns, and Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak explains why she sees the charter change as a promising compromise.

Broadcast live on Monday, November 18, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

