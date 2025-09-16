School Stories: The rise of AI in the classroom

It's the fourth installment of our annual fall series, School Stories. Every Tuesday this month, we’ve been focusing on issues related to Vermont schools. On this episode we focus on AI in the classroom.

Tech companies are investing billions of dollars in data centers to power artificial intelligence, and some of the biggest users of AI are students. Are they using generative AI to cheat, or to enhance their learning?

First we focus on higher ed when we speak with Hector Vila, an associate professor in Writing & Rhetoric at Middlebury. He teaches a first-year seminar at Middlebury College called “AI, Writing and Creativity" and is one of the organizers of the upcoming Clifford Symposium about AI.

Then, we hear from educators in the Essex Westford School District who are monitoring and regulating the use of AI in their district. Peter Drescher is the director of technology and innovation, and Renee Langevin is the digital learning leader. She’s also the co-host of ExplAIned, a podcast about AI and education.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 15, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

